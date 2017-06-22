Funtastic Fourth slated for this weekend

Downtown Big Spring will be busy with people and music this weekend with the first day of the 2017 Alon USA and 7/11 Funtastic Fourth starting Friday.

Friday evening at 6 p.m. the opening ceremonies will kick off the Funtastic Fourth for the residents of Big Spring. The Honor Guard will perform with the national anthem alongside the Howard College High Kicking Hawks and Mistie's Dance Studio.

Following the opening ceremonies, the event will waste no time getting right into the music with the band Spur 327 set to play at 7 p.m. The band will be followed by West Texas favorites Mark McKinney playing at 8:30 p.m. and Ronnie Milsap taking the stage at 10 p.m.

A brief break will be provided after Spur 327 plays their set, in the form of 7/11's hot dog eating contest. The contest will take place in front of the stage at 8 p.m. Space is limited for the event so anyone who wished to participate is encouraged to apply early.

“7/11 always gives nice prizes to the winners,” said Allan Johnson, who helps organize the event.

Saturday will be featuring some huge band names that any rock fans will recognize, including Quiet Riot and Great White.

The event also has a 9 a.m. praise and worship time on Saturday, according to Johnson, where music will be performed by some locals, including the Spring Creek Fellowship Church and Johnson himself.

