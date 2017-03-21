The future of the Howard County Library

Howard County Commissioners Craig Bailey and Jimmie Long will be the guest speakers at the next Friends of the Library meeting.

Particularly, the two will speak on their vision of what the new duties of the head librarian for both the Howard College and Howard County libraries should entail.

In January, the county and college signed an inter-local agreement to share a head librarian to oversee both programs. According to officials from both entities, neither has had much luck in filling the position themselves.

One of the responsibilities for the new head librarian will be to research ways to combine the two entities’ resources to create a program that fits the needs of the future. However, officials from both entities have stressed they have not made any long-term commitments toward merging the two library programs other than sharing a head librarian.

The idea has caused some concern within the community.

The Friends of the Library will be meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in the basement of the Howard County Library, 500 S. Main St.