Garden City student first to make All Region band in over a decade

Most local residents can remember the day when the Garden City band hall was packed with over one hundred students and our little town was known all over Texas as one of the states top 1-A bands.

Of course, as with many small school band programs, Garden City bands have been in a bit of a slump for over a decade. However, this year we see some evidence that our once legendary band program may be back on the rise.

On January 26th and 27th, Garden City student Bailey Dehlinger, daughter of Pete and Angie Dehlinger, traveled to Crane to participate in the All Region Band concert.

Several weeks before, she had competed against band students from 1A, 2A and 3A schools and earned the right to perform in the All Region Band. This was a historic accomplishment. Bailey is the first Garden City band student to earn a place in the All Region Band in over a decade.

