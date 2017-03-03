Gem and mineral show to shine this weekend

If you like jewelry, arts and crafts, or if you’re looking for a fabulous gift for someone special, you should check out the Big Spring Prospectors Club Gem and Mineral Show this weekend at the Howard County Fair Barn. The show runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

The 48th annual installment of the Gem and Mineral show will feature a lot of activities, said Prospectors Club Secretary/Treasurer Lola Lamb.

“We have displays from our neighboring clubs in Midland and Lubbock, and then of course our own local club members display some of the stuff they make,” Lamb said. “We have the displays for people to look at and we give them a ticket and ask them to vote for their favorite, and whichever display gets the most votes gets a plaque at the end of the show. Dealers have anything from jewelry to rough rocks, slabs, minerals, fossils, beads, geodes. There’s a guy there, you buy your geode and then he cracks it open for you. We have 12 dealers that will be selling stuff anywhere from Sherman, Dallas, two from New Mexico, Amarillo, El Paso.”

Other activities include a demonstration of glass bead making, silent auctions, and door prizes.