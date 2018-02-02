Get ready to run

Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Big Spring residents are teaming up for a yearly event aimed at raising money and awareness towards child abuse victims and gaining more advocates in Howard County.

On Feb. 10, CASA will be partnering with local Big Spring race organizer Craig Felty of Permian Basin Events for this year's RUN 2 LOVE 2 RUN.

“Felty organizes runs all around the area,” said CASA of West Texas Marketing Specialist Kathy Harmon. “He contacted us a couple years ago and asked us to work with him on something like this. It's a really beautiful run on Scenic Mountain and it's a nice opportunity for people who like to run to come out and join us.”

This year will mark the third annual run. It's a tradition that takes place every year, the weekend before Valentine's Day.

RUN 2 LOVE 2 RUN organizers encourage all participants to dress in a Valentine's Day-themed costume of their choosing for the costume contest that will be judged immediately following the run.

