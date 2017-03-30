Giddy up: Coahoma Kindergarten Rodeo is set for Friday

Coahoma kids are setting up to rope in some new memories at the Kindergarten Rodeo this year at the Coahoma Elementary gym.

A tradition started back in 1978 by none other than Quail Dobbs is still going strong today. For the last 39 years, kindergarteners at Coahoma Elementary have been participating in the annual Kindergarten Rodeo where they “compete” in everything from pole bending to bull riding.

Special guests Mrs. Rodeo Texas Aubrie Fields and Mrs. Rodeo Princess Ann Marie Vaughn will also be at the kindergarten rodeo.

There are 59 kids participating in this year's event which is set to take place Friday at 9 a.m. at the competition gym at Coahoma Elementary.