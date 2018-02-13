GOC holds “Dough Raiser” at Pizza Inn

The Guardians of the Children: Wildcat Chapter (GOC) had a great crowd that joined them at Pizza Inn, located at 700 E. FM 700, Monday Feb. 12, for the “Dough Raiser” fundraiser.

GOC members waited tables, served food and drinks, cleaned up, and chatted with Pizza Inn guests

90 percent of the proceeds made from the Dough Raiser will go toward helping GOC raise money to help children. The other 10 percent of the proceeds and tips went to GOC for their hard work and friendly smiles.

“We always have a great time being out with the community,” said Greg “Smoke” McAlister, Wildcat President. “We are have been around since 2012. We love doing what we do and getting involved with the children and the public.”

The Guardians of the Children: Wildcat Chapter raised a little over $800 dollars at yesterday's “Dough Raiser” which will go toward the GOC mission.

For the full story, please see Tuesday's paper.