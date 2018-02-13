GOP honors longtime party volunteers

“In recognition for decades of service to the Howard County Republican Party and conservative values.”

So read the plaque presented to Spencer and Janet Wolfe, long-time volunteer workers for the local GOP, at the Howard County Republican Club meeting Monday in the Howard College Cactus Room.

County Commissioner Craig Bailey introduced the couple and presented them with the plaque.

“It’s really pretty easy to be part of a movement when everybody agrees with you. That’s a pretty easy deal,” Bailey said. “The Wolfes were part of a movement when there were very few who agreed with them, and that takes a lot of courage. So I’m proud of this group for recognizing the accomplishments they have achieved, and what they have meant to so many for so long.”

