GOP honors longtime party volunteers

HERALD photo/Roger Cline Long-time Howard County Republican Party workers Spencer and Janet Wolfe were honored by the Howard County Republican Club at their meeting Monday in the Howard College Cactus Room. The Wolfes, who have been working for the GOP in Howard County since the 1970s, were presented with this cake, and also with a plaque in honor of their service.
By: 
Roger Cline
Staff Writer
reporter@bigspringherald.com
Tuesday, February 13, 2018
BIG SPRING, TX

“In recognition for decades of service to the Howard County Republican Party and conservative values.”
So read the plaque presented to Spencer and Janet Wolfe, long-time volunteer workers for the local GOP, at the Howard County Republican Club meeting Monday in the Howard College Cactus Room.
County Commissioner Craig Bailey introduced the couple and presented them with the plaque.
“It’s really pretty easy to be part of a movement when everybody agrees with you. That’s a pretty easy deal,” Bailey said. “The Wolfes were part of a movement when there were very few who agreed with them, and that takes a lot of courage. So I’m proud of this group for recognizing the accomplishments they have achieved, and what they have meant to so many for so long.”

