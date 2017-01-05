Grand jury indictments

A Big Spring man who allegedly caused the death of his ex-girlfriend’s mother during a domestic dispute was one of 16 people indicted by a Howard County Grand Jury recently.

Abel Lozano Torres, 28, was indicted for aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury which allegedly caused the death of Irma Lozano, 64, during an domestic dispute that occurred on Sept. 28, 2016.

According to reports at the time of the incident, Lozano died in a Lubbock hospital from serious head injuries she received in the incident. According to information released by the Big Spring Police Department, officers responded to a domestic disturbance call in the 500 block of West Sixth Street and learned Torres had been involved in an argument with his ex-girlfriend, Anastacia Lozano, Irma Lozano’s daughter.

“Officers were told that Torres became physical with his ex-girlfriend outside the residence,” a BSPD release said. “her mother tried to intervene and Torres turned on her and shoved her to the ground.”

Irma Lozano succumbed to her injuries the next day, according to reports at the time of incident.

