Grove claims Young Marine of the Year title

You may have seen them around town; kids aged eight up to 17, dressed in Marine-style uniforms, conducting color guard duties, visiting veterans at the VA hospital, planting flags on the graves of fallen military heroes.

They're the Crossroads Young Marines; and chances are excellent that, if you have seen them, you've seen Young Marine Sgt. Ryker Grove. The squared-away 12-year-old rarely misses an opportunity to represent his unit in events around the area and beyond. And recently, he received high recognition for his tireless work.

"I am excited. I feel honored, really, to be my age and that rank, and hold the position of 2nd Battalion Young Marine of the Year," said Ryker.

