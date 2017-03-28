Gutierrez pleads guilty to murder

Joe Cruz Gutierrez pled guilty to the May 27, 2015 murder of Freddie Ramos Monday afternoon in the 118th District Court.

According to 118th Judicial District Attorney Hardy Wilkerson, Gutierrez was sentenced to a term of 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison.

Big Spring police officers responded to a shots fired call outside of the Spanish Inn Restaurant located in the 300 block of North Scurry the night of May 27, 2015 When the police arrived, officers found Ramos dead, according to reports at the time of the shooting.

Gutierrez was arrested within the week and confessed to the murder, according to a press release from the Big Spring PD following his arrest.