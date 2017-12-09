H-E-B Feast of Sharing serving Big Spring Sunday

Christmas is a time for sharing, and a Christmastime sharing is a tradition for H-E-B. It's time once again for the H-E-B Feast of Sharing, scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Sunday at the Dorothy Garrett Coliseum.

“It's just a really special event where we get a lot of volunteers, and we're going to have our mobile kitchen here, and it's all about serving the community, bringing the community together,” said Ricardo Serrato of Big Spring’s H-E-B. “So we're expecting to get as many as 5,000 people at the event. We're going to have entertainment for kids, we're going to have music going on. Santa Claus is also going to make a special appearance."

Serrato said the meal would be a traditional Christmas dinner.

"It's going to be like ham, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls. There's going to be drinks, some apple pie," he said. "There will be some turkey. Some people are like, 'Hey, I can't eat ham.' But we advertise that the main dish is going to be ham."

The event is open to anybody that wants to come, Serrato added.

