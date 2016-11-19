H-E-B issues baby food recall as a precautionary measure

(SAN ANTONIO) — H-E-B announced today that it has issued a precautionary recall of its entire H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups product line only. As of Friday afternoon, the H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups were removed from shelves out of an abundance of caution due to a customer report of a small piece of rubber found inside a single container of one variety of the product.

There have been no reports of injury or illness associated with this isolated incident, according to a new release from H-E-B.

H-E-B is encouraging customers who have any H-E-B Baby Food 2 pack 4 oz. cups in their pantries to return it to their nearest H-E-B store for a full refund.

Customers with any questions or concerns can contact H-E-B Customer Service at1-855-432-4438 on Saturday, Nov. 19 and Sunday, Nov. 20 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. thereafter. All times are Central Standard Time.