Hail hits Sand Springs, Coahoma

A supercell that first developed in the Panhandle of Texas moved through Howard County last evening, dropping hail sized from ping-pong ball size to 2-inch in diameter around north and east Howard County, according to the National Weather Service in Midland.

“A supercell dropped southeast out of the Panhandle,” explained Mark Strobin, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Midland. “That storm blew 81 miles hour wind gusts near O'Donnell and then moved through Dawson, Borden and down southeast to Howard County. It started weakening south of Interstate 20 . It lasted probably about five hours.”

Strobin said weather conditions for similar storms should lesson through the summer months but West Texas will need to be prepared for another hot summer. Hundred degree weather is expected to return to Howard County beginning today.