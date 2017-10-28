Halloween events scheduled

With Halloween a few days away, Big Spring is in the spooky season and booming with several different Halloween activities going on around town for young and old to partake in. Those getting out will find different events from haunted house, fall festivals, trick or trunks, even a hay ride just to name a few. Here is a list of all the different Halloween events and activities that will be going on the following days around Howard County.

Boy Scouts of the Buffalo Trail Council will be having their Fall Festival from Noon - 11 p.m. at Camp Thomas, 504 Driver Road. Cost is $35 for the full day of activities, and there will be haunted hayrides in the evening for $5 a person. Other activities include: Pumpkin carving, BB gun range, archery, face painting, costume contest, campfire, overnight camping, and more. Event is open to everyone in the community. For more info, call Zackary Mullins at 432-212-3577.

For the rest of the list, see Sunday's Big Spring Herald.