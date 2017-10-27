Halloween Fall Festival campout slated for this weekend

With Halloween right around the corner, there are those ready to serve up some frightful good times for others’ enjoyment. The Boy Scouts of America are in the spooky spirit as they’re putting on their Annual Fall Festival at Camp Thomas. Come join them this Saturday, Oct. 28, for some good ol' Halloween activities, overnight camping, and even haunted hay rides.

This year's festival, located at 504 Driver Road, boasts several different activities for guests. Check-in time is noon for those wanting the whole Fall Festival package. It is $35 for the full day, which includes overnight camping, hayrides, dinner, and all the activities the festival has to offer.

“The fall festival is open to all the public,” said Zachary Mullins, District Executive of the Scouts’ Lone Star District. “This year we have all sorts of activities for everyone to enjoy.”

Camp Thomas guests can participate in festival activities from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Some of the activities include pumpkin carving, face painting, archery range, BB gun range, a costume contest, and a whole range of games. The Scouts will be having dinner from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., serving hot dogs and hamburgers. At 8 p.m. there will be a campfire for the guests to enjoy, followed by the Haunted Hay Ride at 9 p.m.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.