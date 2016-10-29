Halloween night fun

Monday night is the time each year when ghosts, goblins, witches, super heroes, and princesses wander the earth in search of candy. This year, quite a few local churches, merchants, and other groups will be ready to meet the onslaught to make the experience a little less spooky for concerned parents by providing “Trunk-or-Treat” stops and “Safe Stops” where tykes can trick-or-treat without risk. All of the following events will take place on Monday:

• This year, Howard County First Responders will host a “Trunk or Treat” event in the Memorial Stadium parking lot next to Howard College from 5 to 7 p.m. The event will include games, prizes, and candy. The Trunk or Treat offers an opportunity to meet and visit with local first responders.

Kids will be able to get an up-close look at fire trucks, patrol cars, ambulances, and helicopters used by county first responders.

