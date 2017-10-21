Halloween safe stops

With spooky times right around the corner everyone is getting their candy bags out and ready for some Halloween fun. Here are list of Safe Stops here in Big Spring for all those Trick or Treaters:

Big Spring Center for Skill Care

3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival.

Oct. 31

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

Pizza Hut

2601 S Gregg St, Big Spring, TX 79720

Oct. 31

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

First United Methodist Church

400 Scurry St

Oct. 31

“Trunk or Treat”

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation

3200 Parkway

Oct. 31

6 p.m- 9 p.m.

State Farm Insurance

801 East Fm 700

Oct. 31

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

AHA Rolled Ice Cream

612 S. Gregg Street

Monday, Oct. 30th

Noon – 9 p.m.

Howard County Library

500 S. Main Street

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Fun, Games, Scavenger Hunt

Quik Cash

411 S Gregg St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Kwikie

510 Lamesa Hwy

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Kwik Kash

1811 S Gregg St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Howard College Memorial Stadium Parking Lot

Sponsored by Howard County First Responders

1001 Birdwell Lane

Oct. 31

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Games, Prizes, Candy, Photos

Meet your first local responders and take photos with them.

First Baptist Church

Their Fall Festival October 31

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

No scary costumes, please.