Halloween safe stops
With spooky times right around the corner everyone is getting their candy bags out and ready for some Halloween fun. Here are list of Safe Stops here in Big Spring for all those Trick or Treaters:
Big Spring Center for Skill Care
3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival.
Oct. 31
6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
Pizza Hut
2601 S Gregg St, Big Spring, TX 79720
Oct. 31
6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
First United Methodist Church
400 Scurry St
Oct. 31
“Trunk or Treat”
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation
3200 Parkway
Oct. 31
6 p.m- 9 p.m.
State Farm Insurance
801 East Fm 700
Oct. 31
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
AHA Rolled Ice Cream
612 S. Gregg Street
Monday, Oct. 30th
Noon – 9 p.m.
Howard County Library
500 S. Main Street
4:30pm - 6:30pm
Fun, Games, Scavenger Hunt
Quik Cash
411 S Gregg St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Kwikie
510 Lamesa Hwy
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Kwik Kash
1811 S Gregg St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Howard College Memorial Stadium Parking Lot
Sponsored by Howard County First Responders
1001 Birdwell Lane
Oct. 31
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Games, Prizes, Candy, Photos
Meet your first local responders and take photos with them.
First Baptist Church
Their Fall Festival October 31
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
No scary costumes, please.
Category: