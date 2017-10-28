Halloween safe stops
• Big Spring Center for Skill Care
3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival.
Oct. 31
6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
• Sequoia Tubing Tester
4014 Parkway
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.
• Pizza Hut
2601 S Gregg St, Big Spring, TX 79720
Oct. 31
6 p.m.- 9 p.m.
• First United Methodist Church
400 Scurry St
Oct. 31
“Trunk or Treat”
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation
3200 Parkway
Oct. 31
6 p.m- 9 p.m.
• State Farm Insurance
801 East Fm 700
Oct. 31
3 p.m. - 5 p.m.
• AHA Rolled Ice Cream
612 S. Gregg Street
Monday, Oct. 30th
Noon – 9 p.m.
• Howard County Library
500 S. Main Street
4:30pm - 6:30pm
Fun, Games, Scavenger Hunt
• Quik Cash
411 S Gregg St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Kwikie
510 Lamesa Hwy
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Kwik Kash
1811 S Gregg St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Howard College Memorial Stadium Parking Lot
Sponsored by Howard County First Responders
1001 Birdwell Lane
Oct. 31
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Games, Prizes, Candy, Photos
Meet your first local responders and take photos with them.
• Holy Trinity Catholic Church
1009 Hearn St.
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.
• Wells Fargo
400 S Main St.
Oct. 31
5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.
• Baptist Temple
Corner of 11th & Goliad (400 E. 11th)
Oct. 31st
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
• First Christian Church
911 Goliad
Oct. 31
6 p.m. to 4 p.m.
• Paul’s Custom PCs
1911 South Scurry
Oct. 31
6 p.m. until midnight
Lights display and decorations for public viewing as well as Trick-or-Treating on Halloween with over 200 pounds of candy to give away!
• Big Spring Country Club
2401 Driver Rd
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Big Spring Fire Extinguisher
1303 Scurry
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Big Spring Health Food
1305 Scurry
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Blue Eyed Buffalo
223 Main
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Buckeasy's Drive Thru
1700 S Gregg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Credit World
1611 S Gregg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Cosden FCU
400 E Marcy
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Family Medical Center
2301 S Gregg
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• First Baptist Sand Springs
201 E 24th (Big Spring)
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
G & M Auto Care
1711 Yale
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Howard Collage
Memorial Stadium Parking Lot
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• KBST Media
608 Johnson
Oct. 31
7 a.m. 5 :30 p.m.
• Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home
1809 NHWY 87
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Marcy Place Sr. Living
2301 Wasson Rd
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Mayo Sauce Family Diner
206 S Maintaining
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Medrando's Oil Change
206 W 9th
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
•First Church of the Nazarene
118 Cedar Dr
Oct. 31
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
• Oak Manor Village
East 25th Edgemere
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Parkplace Retirement
501 W 17th
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Pizza Inn
700 E FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Professional Pharmacy
1000 S Main
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Reserves at 700
901 E FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Security Finance
501 E 3rd St.
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Spring Creek Fellowship
1801 E FM 700
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Starbucks
801 E Frontage Rd
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Terry's Drive in Retro
1307 E 4th
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Townsplace Suites by Marriott
1011 N San Antonio St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Wiggins Worthy Wellness
607 S Main St.
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
• Wild West Wingz
1506 E 4th St
Oct. 31
6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
