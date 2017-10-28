Halloween safe stops

• Big Spring Center for Skill Care

3701 Wasson Rd. Mini Fall Festival.

Oct. 31

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

• Sequoia Tubing Tester

4014 Parkway

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m.- 9:30 p.m.

• Pizza Hut

2601 S Gregg St, Big Spring, TX 79720

Oct. 31

6 p.m.- 9 p.m.

• First United Methodist Church

400 Scurry St

Oct. 31

“Trunk or Treat”

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation

3200 Parkway

Oct. 31

6 p.m- 9 p.m.

• State Farm Insurance

801 East Fm 700

Oct. 31

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

• AHA Rolled Ice Cream

612 S. Gregg Street

Monday, Oct. 30th

Noon – 9 p.m.

• Howard County Library

500 S. Main Street

4:30pm - 6:30pm

Fun, Games, Scavenger Hunt

• Quik Cash

411 S Gregg St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Kwikie

510 Lamesa Hwy

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Kwik Kash

1811 S Gregg St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Howard College Memorial Stadium Parking Lot

Sponsored by Howard County First Responders

1001 Birdwell Lane

Oct. 31

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Games, Prizes, Candy, Photos

Meet your first local responders and take photos with them.

• First Baptist Church

Their Fall Festival October 31

6 p.m.-8 p.m.

No scary costumes, please.

• Holy Trinity Catholic Church

1009 Hearn St.

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.

• Wells Fargo

400 S Main St.

Oct. 31

5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.

• Baptist Temple

Corner of 11th & Goliad (400 E. 11th)

Oct. 31st

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

• First Christian Church

911 Goliad

Oct. 31

6 p.m. to 4 p.m.

• Paul’s Custom PCs

1911 South Scurry

Oct. 31

6 p.m. until midnight

Lights display and decorations for public viewing as well as Trick-or-Treating on Halloween with over 200 pounds of candy to give away!

• Big Spring Country Club

2401 Driver Rd

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Big Spring Fire Extinguisher

1303 Scurry

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Big Spring Health Food

1305 Scurry

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Blue Eyed Buffalo

223 Main

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Buckeasy's Drive Thru

1700 S Gregg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Credit World

1611 S Gregg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Cosden FCU

400 E Marcy

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Family Medical Center

2301 S Gregg

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• First Baptist Sand Springs

201 E 24th (Big Spring)

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

G & M Auto Care

1711 Yale

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Howard Collage

Memorial Stadium Parking Lot

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• KBST Media

608 Johnson

Oct. 31

7 a.m. 5 :30 p.m.

• Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home

1809 NHWY 87

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Marcy Place Sr. Living

2301 Wasson Rd

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Mayo Sauce Family Diner

206 S Maintaining

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Medrando's Oil Change

206 W 9th

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

•First Church of the Nazarene

118 Cedar Dr

Oct. 31

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

• Oak Manor Village

East 25th Edgemere

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Parkplace Retirement

501 W 17th

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Pizza Inn

700 E FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Professional Pharmacy

1000 S Main

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Reserves at 700

901 E FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Security Finance

501 E 3rd St.

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Spring Creek Fellowship

1801 E FM 700

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Starbucks

801 E Frontage Rd

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Terry's Drive in Retro

1307 E 4th

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Townsplace Suites by Marriott

1011 N San Antonio St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Wiggins Worthy Wellness

607 S Main St.

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

• Wild West Wingz

1506 E 4th St

Oct. 31

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

