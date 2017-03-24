Hangar 25 Veteran of the Month

Twenty-six-year U.S. Air Force veteran Ida Hambrick gave back to the community again during her presentation at Hangar 25 last night.

Hambrick, who retired from the service in 2012, was honored as the air museum’s Veteran of the Month and spoke about her experience in the military.

Hambrick joined the U.S. Air Force because of her benevolent nature, even though she wasn’t sure how she would be helping people. She just knew she wanted to help.

“I just knew I wanted to do something that gave back,” Hambrick said. “I had a strong background in teaching and enjoyed it, but didn’t think I wanted to be a teacher.”

Hambrick joined the U.S. Air Force in 1986. Today, she works at the VA. After speaking, Hambrick was presented with a plaque by Jim DePauw, president of the Hangar 25 board. She was also given a commemorative flag that was previously flown over the United States Capitol, along with a certificate signed by Congressman Jodey Arrington.