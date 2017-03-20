Happy Day Humane Society celebrates new facility
Monday, March 20, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
Stan Partee, pictured second from right, a board member of the Happy Day Humane Society, addresses the crowd of people who attended the ribbon cutting to ceremonially open the new facility Saturday afternoon. Among the expansive new building’s amenities is a spay and neuter clinic. The local humane society plans to eventually provide low cost spay and neutering to the community as a way of helping to cut down the amount of homeless animals in the county.
