Harmony, orchestra wows audience at Winter Wonderland Concert

HERALD photos/Roger Cline

Big Spring residents were lifted on wings of song Saturday evening at this year's Big Spring Symphony Orchestra Winter Wonderland Concert, held in the Municipal Auditorium.

Young Harmony Zhu, 12, joined the orchestra in the first half of the evening's show, performing Frédéric Chopin's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E Minor. World-renowned conductor John Giordano of Fort Worth, a frequent guest conductor with the BSSO, directed the concert.

"I had lots and lots of fun," said Zhu following the concert. "I really enjoyed it. It was much better than the rehearsals and the audience was really supportive!"

