Have farm, will sale

In the market to buy 240 acres of Martin County farmland? If so, Howard College has a deal for you.

During their final meeting of the year Monday, HC trustees voted to place a “for sale” sign on little-used college -owned acreage in Martin County.

The land was formerly used by the college’s agriculture department, then later leased to private individuals, but has mostly lain fallow the past several years.

The minimum sale price for the acreage will be $228,000, its appraised value, officials said.

The college first purchased the tract through the Department of Education in 1977, but a variety of factors, including drought and its distance from Big Spring, have led to its current disuse, officials said.

“After the droughts (of a few years ago), there was really nothing we could do with the land,” Terry Hanson told the board.

“I’m not one to just get rid of land, but it does beg the question of how effective we’re using it,” College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks said. “We just don’t have the resources to properly use it. We used to employ a farmhand to take care of the land, but we had to eliminate that position some years ago.”