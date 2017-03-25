Hawks and Bulldogs split conference double header

The Howard College Hawk baseball team hosted the Clarendon College Bulldogs in a conference double header yesterday where they battled each other and the 35 mph wind to split, each winning one game.

Game one: Howard College 4 - Clarendon College 8

“Honestly, we just did not play well this first game,” said head baseball coach Rob Martinez. “We didn’t play with a whole lot of energy, which cost us, and that is not like us.”

Brandon Young took the loss for the Hawks. He threw for two and one-third innings, surrendered seven runs and seven hits, and struck out three.

Kyle, Beck, and Peterson all had one hit each to make up the team’s three total hits for the game.

Game two: Howard College 21 - Clarendon College 20

“I am really proud of the way the guys played. Although it wasn’t a great performance, they never quit,” said Martinez. “We could have easily folded when we were down 19-12 but we just kept battling and found a way to get it done.”

The Hawks out-hit Clarendon College 21-17 in this game. Mendenhall, Beck, Bullard Jr, Facendo, Ochoa, and Stephens each got off multiple hits for the team, while it was Kyle who led Howard College offensively by going 3-5 at the plate and driving in seven runs.

Ryan Williams started the game for the Hawks, pitching two and a third innings, gave up seven runs and six hits, and struck out one.

Parker Towns earned the win for the Hawks. He threw one inning, gave up one run and two hits, and walked zero.

The next two games of the four game conference series will take place here in Big Spring today with the first game to kick off at noon.