Hawks collect pair of wins in double-header vs. Frank Phillips

The Howard College Hawks baseball team travelled to Borger, Texas Monday where they took on the Frank Phillips College Plainsmen in a conference double-header and came out on top in both games with final scores of 17-6 and 7-5.

Game One: Howard College 17 - Frank Phillips 6

Isaac Guerrero earned the win for the Hawks. He threw for two and one third innings and allowed zero runs, two hits, two walks, and struck out three. Parker Towns recorded the last six outs to earn the save, as he threw for two innings, surrendered one hit, zero runs, zero walks and struck out two.

“We swung the bats really well. One of the main things that contributed to the win was our top of the lineup hitters. They really set the tempo for our middle guys,” said head baseball coach Rob Martinez. “They took advantage every time they had a runner in scoring position and came through to drive them in.”

Howard College racked up a total of 15 hits for the game, with Trey Ochoa and Reese O’Farrell leading the way as they contributed three hits each.

Ochoa also led the team in stolen bases with three of the team’s seven.

Game Two: Howard College 7 - Frank Phillips 5

Howard College takes the second win of the day and sweeps the Plainsmen in the four-game conference series.

“We played really well and really clean defensively all weekend. I think we made two errors the on entire day which is huge,” said Martinez. “It was really a team effort on everybody’s part. The pitchers all really stepped up and did well, and I think all of the guys are really starting to buy in and begin to realize what we are trying to do.”

Denny Bentley earned the win for the Hawks, as the pitched for seven innings, allowed four runs, seven hits, walked zero and struck out eight.

Andrew McInvale threw one and one-third innings, as two relievers helped Howard College finish off the victory. Chris Fearon recorded the last two outs to earn the save.

It was another 15 hit game for the Hawks. Doug Facendo went 2-3 at the plate and led the team with two runs batted in.

Up Next, Howard College will battle it out with Western Texas College in another four-game conference series.

The first two games of the series will take place in Big Spring with the first game to start at noon and the second to immediately follow.

The last two games will be held in Snyder, Texas with the first game to start at noon and the second to immediately follow as well.