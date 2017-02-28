Hawks defeat Broncos, 71-66

The Howard College Hawks basketball team traveled to Roswell, NM last night to fight for their spot in the playoffs against New Mexico Military Institute and came out on top with a final score of 71-66.

“This is a great win for our guys tonight,” said head coach Scott Raines. “We showed a lot of toughness and composure to win on the road in what amounted to a playoff game.”

This win clinches the 4th seed for the Hawks in the Region V playoffs.