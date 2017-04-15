Hawks dominate Broncos 21-6 and 17-4

By MARISSA LOFTIN

Sports Editor

The Howard College baseball team made the trek to Roswell, NM on Friday to kick off their four game conference series against New Mexico Military Institute. The Hawks displayed a dominant performance as they beat the Broncos in both games with final scores of 21-6 and 17-4.

Game One: Howard College 21 - New Mexico 6

Brandon Young earned the win for Howard College, as he pitched for five and one third innings, surrendered five runs on seven hits, walked two and sat four.

The Hawks collected a team total of 21 hits for the game. Robert Bullard Jr. lead the way offensively with three hits in five at bats with four runs batted in.

Howard College did not commit a single error in the field. Peterson had the most defensive plays with eight.

“I thought our plan at the plate worked really well as a whole. We hit a lot of balls hard, had a lot of base hits and really had a good mental approach,” said head baseball coach Rob Martinez. “We got some things going in the first game and it just continued into the second game.”

Game Two: Howard College 17 - New Mexico 4

Ryan Williams earned the win on the mound for Howard College. He tossed for five innings, gave up four runs on four hits, walked four and sat five.

The Hawks were a force at the plate as they collected a total of 18 hits for the game. Nick Colacecchi, Andrew Beck, Caleb Kyle, Mason Peterson and Bullard Jr each broke off multiple hits for the team. Doug Facendo led offensively as he batted in seven of the team’s 17 runs.

“I think everything really clicked today. It was just one of those really good days where we had success at the plate, played really clean defense with a lot of routine plays and hopefully we can carry it over to tomorrow’s games.”

The four game conference series will continue this afternoon in Roswell, with the first of the last two games to start at 1:00 p.m. and the second to immediately follow.