Hawks fall 9-7 despite out-hitting Western Texas College

The Howard College baseball team hosted Western Texas College in a non-conference game Tuesday. While they out-performed the Westerners at the plate, the Hawks still went on to lose in a 9-7 defeat.

“Overall, it was a great game. We were able to swing the bats really well, we just didn’t play very good defense,” said head baseball coach Rob Martinez. “We got some guys in the lineup that haven’t played as much, gave them some at bats to keep them on point and make sure that when we need them in a game they will be ready to go. Although we walked too many on the mound and made some defensive errors, I am still happy with the way the guys played.”

Coming up next for Howard College, the Hawks will make the trek to Roswell, NM for a four game conference series vs. New Mexico Military Institute.

The first two games will take place Friday, April 14 with the first game to being at 3:00 p.m.

The last two games of the series will take place on Saturday, April 15 with the first game to begin at 1:00 p.m.

For more on this story, see Wednesday's edition of the Herald.