Hawks on six game win streak, defeat Midland College 9-6

The Howard College men’s baseball team made their way to Midland last night where they came out on top in a rivalry game against the Midland College Chaparrals.

“There has always been good sportsmanship between both teams (Midland and Howard College) and it is such a good rivalry,” said head baseball coach Rob Martinez. “It’s fun to play those guys. They are good, well coached, and talented just like we are. It is always good, competitive games with them.”

Matt Henson earned the win for Howard College. He threw for two innings, allowed zero runs, one hit, struck out four, and walked zero.

Parker Towns recorded the last three outs to earn the save for the Hawks.