Hazmat release leads to voluntary evacuation

A cloud of ammonia was accidentally released into the air from the city of Big Spring’s water treatment plant Tuesday night, prompting officials to issue a voluntary evacuation for residents in the affected area.

According to Big Spring Fire Chief Craig Ferguson, the incident occurred around 7 p.m. after a pop off valve on an ammonia tank failed and released ammonia gas into the air.

“Fire crews responded. It took us a little while to set up,” Ferguson said. “We had a sizable failure about 8:30 p.m. We got in there and installed a shut off valve to stop the release of the gas.”

However, the unusual windless West Texas weather didn’t help, Ferguson said.

“Ammonia gas is heavier than air so it sinks down into the low-lying areas. On Birdwell, Alabama, and Morrison (streets), this fog of gas settled down there and in the low-lying areas,” he explained.

“As a precaution, we issued a volunteer evacuation — we did not have an explosion and it was not a mandatory evacuation,” Ferguson stressed. “Big Spring ISD graciously opened up the high school gym as a safe place to go to while the cloud dispersed. By around 10:30 or 11 a.m., we gave the all clear for people to go back to their homes.”