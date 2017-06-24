HC accreditation reaffirmed and head librarian search on tap for discussion at next board meeting

Howard College will recognize its reaffirmation status as an accredited college campus when the board of trustees meets Monday. According to Howard College President Dr. Cheryl Sparks, the college will retain their accreditation status for the next decade.

“Colleges and universities go through a reaffirmation process every 10 years, and we went through ours this past fall,” said Sparks. “They take action then on the schools that are reviewed. They took action on us, and we were reaffirmed without any follow-up so we are really pleased.”

In other business, the board will also discuss where they are as far as finding a new head librarian for the Big Spring campus.

“We are getting closer, I will say that,” said Sparks.