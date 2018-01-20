HC board to meet Monday

The HC Board of Trustees will meet on Monday to discuss items on their agenda for the month of January.

On the topic of the Lamesa ISD project. Consideration of a renovated space on the Lamesa High School campus for Howard college will not be considered as part of the bond proposal being discussed in Lamesa. Howard College is going to continue to seek private funding in the Lamesa area to renovate their existing location.

The Adult Education Literacy Program is expanding its outreach to the community and will be holding classes at the The Salvation Army of Big Spring as well as Ryan Hall. The ribbon cutting for The Salvation Army is Mon at 9 am and 4 pm for Ryan Hall. Using the AEL Program, individuals can prepare to pass high school equivalency tests as well as learn English. The formerly known GED program is now called TexChse, or Texas Certificate of High School Equivalency. AEL classes help people prepare for TexChse.

See Sunday's Herald for the rest of the story.