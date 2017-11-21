HC discusses Harvey relief efforts, enrollment improvements

The Howard College Board of Trustees met yesterday to discuss new and ongoing topics on the agenda for the month of November, including enrollment improvement and hurricane relief efforts.

Director of Marketing for Howard College Cindy Smith spoke about ongoing Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Howard College has been collecting toys and food to send to Alvin Community College. Collections were received until 5 p.m. yesterday, and will be sent out today. Smith says collections should make it to recipients by the Nov. 27.

