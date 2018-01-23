HC discusses Hurricane Harvey relief and more

The Howard College Board of Trustees met yesterday to discuss items on their agenda for this month.

HC President, Dr. Cheryl Sparks, presented an update on the Hurricane Harvey Effort along with a short “video of thanks” from the recipient of donations, Alvin Community College. The video included ACC president and students expressing their appreciation for the support they received from Howard College.

“We certainly did not expect a video like this but it was very nice,” said Sparks. “I think they just felt so encouraged that such a small college in West Texas was willing to help them.”

For for information and full coverage of the meeting, please see Tuesday's paper.