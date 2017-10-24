HC gives Harvey relief

The Howard College board of trustees met yesterday to discuss various new and ongoing topics for this month. The director of information and marketing for Howard College, Cindy Smith, spoke about the Hurricane Harvey effort, which was the first special initiative item on the agenda. With help from donors and a student group at Howard College, a total of $5,727 was raised for the purpose of sending laptops and other items to students at Alvin Community College near Houston who were impacted by Harvey. The Big Spring Rotary Club and Howard College San Angelo Foundation were among the donors that contributed, and each organization sent $1000 to the hurricane relief effort.

“We asked our contacts if we could help in any other way and they said assistance was needed for upcoming holiday events like food and toy drives,” said Smith. “These drives will be held at both ACC and in the community and we're still in the process of making decisions about how to help them.”

