HC gives thanks for library donation

The G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation received a resolution recently from the Howard College Board of Trustees thanking them for a recent $250,000 gift that will assist in the renovation of the Anthony Hunt Library on the Howard College Big Spring campus. Pictured from left are Maxwell Barr (HC Board member), Jean Broughton-Powell, Mark Morgan (HC Board member), Jim Weaver, Dr. John Marshall, and Clif Talbot. Not pictured: John Grant with the G.C. Broughton, Jr. Foundation Board.