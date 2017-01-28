HC to present “Chess” in spring

Coming soon to Howard College, open community auditions for the musical “Chess.”

It’s been five years since Howard College presented a large musical production, according to Ethan Wills, Howard College assistant professor/director of choral studies. This year, the college music department in partnership with the college fine arts program will host the broadway hit musical “Chess” in April.

Set in Cold War era, the plot of musical revolves around a chess tournament between an American grandmaster and a Soviet grandmaster. The two men also fight for the affection of the same woman.

Wills said open community auditions will be held in mid-March with set dates to be announced at a later time. Casting will include positions for major on-stage characters, a chorus of around 25 members, and a large orchestra. Anyone interested in an orchestra position is encouraged to contact Dan Kiley, Howard College Music Chairman and Professor of band and music, at dkiley@howardcollege.edu.