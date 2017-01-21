HC trustees to discuss sharing resources for librarian position

Sharing resources to help fund a Dean of Libraries position for both the Howard County and Howard College facilities is on tap when Howard College trustees meet Monday.

“We will be looking at an inter-local agreement for the Dean of Libraries position,” explained Howard College President Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks. “Part of the responsibility for the new position besides overseeing both the county and the college libraries, that person will also begin researching and developing plans to to combine the community library and the college library resources.”

Sparks quickly added the inter-local agreement is only a step in that direction and not a guarantee the college and county will combine library resources.

“This individual will start the research which will allow us to start the conversation about this,” she said.

Trustees will meet at 12:30 p.m. in the Tumbleweed Room located on the Howard College Big Spring campus, 1001 birdwell Lane.