HC trustees to hear updates on library, concealed carry issues at Monday’s meeting
Saturday, March 25, 2017
BIG SPRING, TX
An update on the search for a new head librarian to oversee both the Howard College and Howard County libraries and new regulations which will allow concealed weapons on the college campus beginning in August will be topics of discussion when Howard College trustees meet Monday.
Trustees will meet at 12:30 p.m.in the Student Union Building’s Tumbleweed Room located on the Howard College campus, 1001 Birdwell Lane.
