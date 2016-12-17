HC trustees to meet Monday

Howard College officials are in a “wait and see” mode when it comes to implementation of the new changes in the Fair Standards Labor Act.

The new rule was supposed to go into effect Dec. 1 which would require employers to pay overtime to salaried employees who had been exempt in the past.

In November U.S. District Judge Amos L. Mazzant III in Sherman, Texas, issued a preliminary injunction blocking the new mandate in response to a multi-state lawsuit against the Department of Labor..

The Department of Labor has appealed the case to a higher court, however, it looks unlikely the case will be heard before the newly elected Donald Trump administration takes office.

As for now, college President Dr. Cheryl T. Sparks said they have not implemented the new changes to the salary structure and are waiting on a final decision on the matter before acting. Officials had included the salary changes in the college’s current budget. Sparks plans to give an update on the issue when trustees meet at 12:30 p.m. Monday.