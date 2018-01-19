HCVFD Chief gives more info on last week's fire

More details have been released about the Jan. 10 fire on E. Highway 350 involving several travel trailers and an old wooden building.

Howard County Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Sullivan said damages caused by the fire have been estimated at about $150,000.

"With the trailers, contents, and everything, that's what it's estimated at," he said.

Sullivan said the fire was caused by a barbecue operated by a family staying in one of the trailers as guests of another family, who lived in another trailer.

For more on this story, see Friday's edition of the Herald.