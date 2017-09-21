Healthy aging event on tap at SMMC

Healthy living is more than just physical health. It’s emotional, financial, and educational, which is why Scenic Mountain Medical Center and Prudential teamed up to host Ageless – A Prescription for Healthy Aging by Robert Pokorski, M.D. at 6 p.m. on Sept. 21 at Hotel Settles.

“Encouraging the community to be proactive when it comes to health is one of our main goals at Scenic Mountain Medical Center, but that encouragement extends beyond their physical health. We want our community members to be healthy in all areas of their lives and that’s what this presentation is about,” SMMC CEO Emma Krabill, said. The presentation will be presented by Pokorski, Vice President and Medical Director with Prudential Insurance Company of America. Pokorski helps financial advisors, their clients and consumers better understand the health issues they need to consider when preparing for retirement years.

“Partnerships are an important part of a healthy community and what better way to show our commitment to this community’s health, than through this joint venture with Prudential,” Krabill said. “We are excited to hear Mr. Pokorski’s advice on forming a healthy life so that we are better prepared to enter the ‘Golden Years’.”

Dr. Pokorski is certified by the Board of Insurance Medicine and American Board of Internal Medicine. He is a fellow of the American College of Physicians and holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland, and a Doctor of Medicine from Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Nebraska.

“Dr. Pokorski’s presentation will discuss how a positive attitude can help reduce the chances of being disabled in the future. He stresses the importance of exercise, maintaining good health by receiving good medical care and encourages life long learning,” said Troy Tompkins, local Prudential Insurance provider. “He also incorporates the importance of getting the proper amount of sleep, the importance of maintaining an active social life and eating healthy.”

In addition to Dr. Pokorski’s presentation, there will be a buffet-style meal served and a mini health expo will take place from 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m. on the mezzanine at Hotel Settles. The dinner and presentation will take place in the ballroom and doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets for the event are $20 per person or $200 for a reserved table.

To purchase tickets, call Amanda Duforat at 432-268-4699 or stop by Scenic Mountain Medical Center at 1601 W. Eleventh Place.