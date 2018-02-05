HEB’s 5th annual Quest for Texas Best begins

H-E-B continues its search for the finest foods and beverages in the Lone Star State with the 5th Annual H-E-B Primo Picks Quest for Texas Best contest.

On Sunday, Feb. 4, H-E-B began accepting submissions for the competition that brought Bagel Dots, Huerta’s Texas Gumbo, the Texas Pie Dough Puck, The Jank BBQ Sauce, Slaton Bakery’s Homemade Vanilla Wafers, Vela Farm’s Texas Sweet Tea Jelly, and more than 240 other unique products to H-E-B shelves.

Since launching the contest in 2014, H-E-B has reviewed more than 2,000 samples of the most creative and mouthwatering Texas-made food and beverages.

Interested suppliers and manufacturers are encouraged to submit details about their products at heb.com/quest. Entries will be accepted until Sunday, Mar. 18.

Participants will compete for cash prizes and the opportunity to have their products featured on H-E-B shelves across the state.

“This is a statewide contest,” said a local HEB manager. Anyone in Texas can enter this contest..."

