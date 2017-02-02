Helping children change direction

“A change of direction is what a child in trouble needs” - Cal Farley.

Big Spring’s 1953 Hyperion Club hosted a presentation Wednesday about an opportunity in Texas for kids who need a change of direction.

The talk on Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch, a residential childcare and educational facility in the Texas Panhandle north of Amarillo, was given by Boys Ranch Campus Operations Administrator Mike Pacino at Howard College’s Hall Center for the Arts.

“What happened today is what we try to do all over the country,” Pacino said. “We try to talk to civic organizations and let those folks know, because that’s the leadership in their areas. We try to let them know what the Boys Ranch is about and what we’re doing for children from all over the country. Without the support of people all over the United States, Boys Ranch wouldn’t exist. We take no state or federal funds, and we don’t charge for our services, so it’s imperative that we get our message out to leadership groups.”

Pacino said that Boys Ranch’s focus is on helping children and providing what’s best for them — even if those things are found outside Boys Ranch itself.

“We are a Christ-centered organization, and we’re there to support and help build families and children,” he said. “If we can get them back together, our goal is not to graduate that child from Boys Ranch. That will happen, but our goal is to strengthen those families and get those families back together.”