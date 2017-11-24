Herald Christmas Parade coming soon

Now that we have Thanksgiving under our much-loosened belts, it's time to start thinking about Christmas. And the traditional start of the Christmas season in Big Spring is the Big Spring Herald's annual Christmas parade.

This year's parade will wend its way down Scurry Street starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, said Rick Nunez, publisher of the Herald. Although in past years, the parade traveled down Gregg Street, truck traffic on the town's major north-south thoroughfare has made that a major inconvenience, and for the past few years, the parade has moved one block east to Scurry Street.

"Scurry is really perfect because it runs right in front of the Herald, and down in front of the Heritage Museum where people sit out in front and watch it," Nunez said. "And it keeps the flow on Gregg moving along."

The parade travels straight as an arrow for 20 blocks before hooking to the right, forming, if you squint, kind of a candy cane shape.