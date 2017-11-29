Herald Christmas parade slated for Saturday

Prep the lawn chairs and blankets, the 32nd Annual Big Spring Herald Community Christmas Parade is marching out this Saturday, and this year, the parade is making its way “around the world”.

This year's parade will wind its way down Scurry Street starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2, said Rick Nunez, publisher of the Herald. Although in past years, the parade traveled down Gregg Street, truck traffic on the town's major north-south thoroughfare has made that a major inconvenience, and for the past few years, the parade has moved one block east to Scurry Street.

"Scurry is really perfect because it runs right in front of the Herald, and down in front of the Heritage Museum where people sit out in front and watch it," Nunez said. "And it keeps the flow on Gregg moving along."

The parade travels straight for 20 blocks before hooking to the right.

"It goes all the way down to Fourth Street, Fourth and Scurry, and then hangs a right over to Wells Fargo, which is Fourth and Main, and then turns south," Nunez said. "The officials want to do the drop off for the children and whatnot in that area where it's not as congested. If kids are on floats, they can just get off there and not have to worry."

