Here comes the rain again

A cool front that blew in Wednesday night has brought almost 2 inches of rain to the area and has also caused some power outages in south Howard County.

According to Oncor’s power outage website, around 145 customers near the community of Forsan were without power this morning. The power loss promoted Forsan ISD officials to delay the start of classes for all campuses until 10 a.m. and school bus routes for about two hours. Power was restored to FISD this morning.

The USDA Agriculture Research Station located north of Big Spring reported this morning 1.74 inches of rain has fallen within the past 24 hours, according its rain gauge, officials said. Cloudy weather is expected to stick around the Crossroads area for the next week with a decreasing chance of precipitation as the week moves on.