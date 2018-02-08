Hergert to Hardin-Simmons

HERALD photos/Erin Stephens

Forsan senior Bryce Hergert signed a letter of intent from Hardin-Simmons University on Wednesday morning in the Forsan High School library with his friends and family there to support him.

“I'll be going to Hardin-Simmons on an academic scholarship, and I'll be playing football in the fall as well,” said Hergert. “Im excited, especially going into a really good program where I like the coaches. I'm also excited to continue my academic career as well.”

The FISD senior is set to attend the university beginning in the fall of this year.

“I'm so proud of him. He's a great football player obviously but he's also a great young man, a great student, and is very deserving of this honor,” said FISD athletic director and football coach Jason Phillips. “We don't have many kids that work harder than him, and we're just so proud of him.”