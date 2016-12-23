Heritage Museum’s Christmas Forest Tree winners annouced

Out of all the trees in Big Spring, three rose above to become the Heritage Museum’s winners of the annual Christmas Tree Forest event. Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost announced Thursday that Northside Community Center took home first place winning $100, followed by Jode Trucking and Towing in 2nd with $50, and Coahoma/Forsan life skills class coming in third with $25. The forest, which boasted over 55 trees decorated by various community organizations, businesses, and families, has been taking votes for the best trees since its opening back in November.

“We had these jars under the trees with the different names on them,” said Schrecengost. “People would vote with quarters as to their favorite tree and it helped with the Christmas funds this year. So our thinking was that it gave people a chance to choose a winner. They really enjoyed it.”

Organizations, businesses, and families who participated in the forest decorated trees provided by the museum.

This year’s Christmas Tree Forest ended on Friday.