Heritage Museum to hold gingerbread house contest

To help get in the Christmas season, the Big Spring Heritage Museum is hosting a gingerbread contest for Howard County Community, and it's not to lure unsuspecting children with a sweet tooth to witches with evil intent.

"This is just something for the community to get together to enjoy, and bring the Christmas season out in them,” said Museum Director Tammy Schrecengost. “You don't have to make anything fancy, but certainly can if you want.”

Tammy suggest the pre-made gingerbread kits at Wal-Mart and H-E-B to help get you started, and if you want to expand from there you may do so. Entries must be delivered to the Museum between 12 noon and 4 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2017; and there will be an entry form to fill out for those who enter a Gingerbread house.